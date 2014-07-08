FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Audi CEO says "will significantly" exceed 1.6 mln sales in 2014
July 8, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Audi CEO says "will significantly" exceed 1.6 mln sales in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix editing credit, no change to text)

By Andreas Cremer and Irene Preisinger

INGOLSTADT, July 8 (Reuters) - Audi expects to “significantly” beat last year’s global sales figure, the carmaker’s chief executive said in an interview, effectively lifting the brand’s full-year target.

“We will significantly exceed 1.6 million units this year,” Audi CEO Rupert Stadler told Reuters on Monday at the carmaker’s base in Ingolstadt.

Volkswagen’s luxury flagship has expected to increase global deliveries in 2014 beyond last year’s 1.57 million sales. The CEO’s comments give the first specification to date of Audi’s sales target. (Editing by Arno Schuetze)

