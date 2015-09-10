FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi sales up 2.7 pct as Germany, U.S. outweigh China
September 10, 2015

Audi sales up 2.7 pct as Germany, U.S. outweigh China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Audi sales rose 2.7 percent in August to a record 128,650 cars as strong demand from Germany and the United States and a decline in Chinese deliveries eased, it said on Thursday.

Sales of luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles at Volkswagen’s flagship division increased 3.4 percent in the first eight months to a record 1.18 million units.

The fall in Chinese deliveries slowed to 4.1 percent last month from 12.5 percent in July. Sales in Germany and the United States were up 13.5 percent and 9.9 percent respectively.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
