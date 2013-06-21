FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW's Audi confirms Hackenberg to become R&D chief
June 21, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

VW's Audi confirms Hackenberg to become R&D chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Audi brand on Friday confirmed it had appointed Ulrich Hackenberg as head of research and development, replacing Wolfgang Duerheimer who is being reassigned to another post.

The 63 year-old Hackenberg will start his new job beginning in July, while additionally assuming the same responsibility on a group level for VW’s various brands.

Engine development chief Hans-Jakob Neusser will succeed Hackenberg as VW brand R&D chief, VW said on Friday.

Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner

