VW's Audi confirms Hackenberg to become R&D chief

FRANKFURT, June 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Audi brand on Friday confirmed it had appointed Ulrich Hackenberg as head of research and development, replacing Wolfgang Duerheimer who is being reassigned to another post.

The 63 year-old Hackenberg will start his new job beginning in July, while additionally assuming the same responsibility on a group level for VW’s various brands.

Engine development chief Hans-Jakob Neusser will succeed Hackenberg as VW brand R&D chief, VW said on Friday.