FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Audience revenue rises on higher demand from key customers
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2013 / 8:20 PM / 4 years ago

Audience revenue rises on higher demand from key customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Audience Inc reported a 52 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to strong demand for its audio chips from its customers Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , Dell Inc and Huawei.

Net income rose to $4.6 million, or 20 cents per share, in the first quarter from $4.2 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $47.2 million from $31.1 million.

Audience makes chips that improve voice quality in mobile devices by filtering out background noise.

Its biggest client is Samsung, which accounted for 48 percent of its sales last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.