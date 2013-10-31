FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2013

UPDATE 1-Audience forecasts lower orders from Samsung

* Sees Q4 adj loss of $0.12-$0.16/shr vs est loss of $0.03

* Third-quarter adj loss of $0.01/shr vs est loss of $0.10/shr

* Third-quarter revenue $34.5 million vs est $32.6 mln

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Audio-chipmaker Audience Inc forecast fourth-quarter results largely below analysts’ estimates, hurt by weak demand from its biggest customer, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Audience makes chips that improve voice quality in mobile devices by filtering out background noise.

“We continue to see near-term weakness in the high-end smartphone business from our largest customer, Samsung,” Peter Santos, chief executive of Audience said in a post-earnings call.

The company forecast a fourth-quarter loss of 12 cents to 16 cents per share, on an adjusted basis on revenue of $31 million to $34 million.

Analysts on average were expecting loss of 3 cents per share on revenue of $35.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Audience shares plunged in Sept. 2012 after the company said its technology was unlikely to be used in the latest iPhone but bounced back after it said its chips were being used in Samsung’s Galaxy S4 smartphone.

Samsung accounted for 62 percent of Audience revenue in the third quarter, compared to 66 percent in the second-quarter.

Apple Inc and its contract manufacturers accounted for about 20 percent of Audience revenue in the third-quarter, compared to 23 percent in the second-quarter.

Audience reported a loss of $2.3 million, or 11 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a profit of $3.7 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 15 percent to $34.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $32.6 million.

On an adjusted basis, Audience reported a loss of 1 cent per share, below analysts’ average estimate of a loss of 10 cents per share.

Audience shares closed at $11.42 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

