Accounting firm Friedman must face malpractice case
March 8, 2016 / 10:08 PM / a year ago

Accounting firm Friedman must face malpractice case

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

An accounting firm which allegedly failed to detect inadequate loss reserves at the U.S. arm of a South Korean insurer must face a malpractice claim, a New York judge ruled.

The inadequate reserves resulted in the New York Department of Financial Services’ restricting LIG Insurance Company Ltd from issuing new policies in 2014. LIG in turned sued its accounting firm Friedman, claiming lost business worth at least $71 million.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XaSaiP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
