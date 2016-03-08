Accounting firm Friedman must face malpractice case

An accounting firm which allegedly failed to detect inadequate loss reserves at the U.S. arm of a South Korean insurer must face a malpractice claim, a New York judge ruled.

The inadequate reserves resulted in the New York Department of Financial Services’ restricting LIG Insurance Company Ltd from issuing new policies in 2014. LIG in turned sued its accounting firm Friedman, claiming lost business worth at least $71 million.

