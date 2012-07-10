FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No uniform Q2 Spain writedowns in Germany-auditors
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2012 / 11:22 AM / 5 years ago

No uniform Q2 Spain writedowns in Germany-auditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 10 (Reuters) - German banks and insurers will not need to take uniform writedowns on Spanish assets in the second quarter, the German auditors association IdW said.

“We do not have the issue right now that we would have to write down Spain uniformly”, IdW board member Klaus-Peter Feld said on Tuesday.

Instead, writedowns had to be discussed on the level of individual Spanish assets such as in the case of the lender Bankia, which has asked for billions of state aid, he added.

IdW sets standards for financial reporting in Germany.

Last year, IdW published guidelines asking German banks and insurers to uniformly write down Greeks assets in three steps months before the actual Greek debt swap. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; writing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.