No uniform Q2 Spain writedowns in Germany-auditors

FRANKFURT, July 10 (Reuters) - German banks and insurers will not need to take uniform writedowns on Spanish assets in the second quarter, the German auditors association IdW said.

“We do not have the issue right now that we would have to write down Spain uniformly”, IdW board member Klaus-Peter Feld said on Tuesday.

Instead, writedowns had to be discussed on the level of individual Spanish assets such as in the case of the lender Bankia, which has asked for billions of state aid, he added.

IdW sets standards for financial reporting in Germany.

Last year, IdW published guidelines asking German banks and insurers to uniformly write down Greeks assets in three steps months before the actual Greek debt swap. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; writing by Arno Schuetze)