FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miner Augusta warns on possible Arizona permit delay
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2014 / 10:37 PM / 3 years ago

Miner Augusta warns on possible Arizona permit delay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Augusta Resource Corp, the target of a hostile takeover bid by HudBay Minerals Inc , warned on Thursday of another delay in getting a permitting decision on whether it can develop its Rosemont copper project in Arizona.

Augusta said the decision may be delayed until the third quarter after the U.S. Forest Service commented informally that it may not be in a position to make a final decision by the end of the second quarter.

The delay comes as the forest agency weighs whether further consultation is necessary in part following the recent sighting of an ocelot near the proposed mine development area. Ocelots, also known as dwarf leopards, are listed as endangered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

“While we are disappointed with any delay, our expectation is that these final issues will be handled in a timely, expeditious manner,” Gil Clausen, Augusta’s chief executive, said in a statement.

Canadian miner HudBay, which already owns 16 percent of Augusta, in February launched a bid for the U.S.-based mining company to gain control of the Rosemont project. Augusta has rejected the approach.

The Rosemont project, southeast of Tucson, is widely thought to be one of the most promising copper projects in the United States, but it has been hit by numerous permitting delays.

Separately Augusta said financier Red Kite has agreed to allow the miner to draw down another $6 million on its loan facility, waiving a condition that the company first obtain a permit from the U.S. Forest Service. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.