FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Nordzucker to acquire stake in August Toepfer unit
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 17, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's Nordzucker to acquire stake in August Toepfer unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, March 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s second-largest sugar refiner Nordzucker plans to acquire a 25 percent stake in the sugar trading unit of August Toepfer, one of the country’s leading sugar exporters.

Nordzucker said on Tuesday the move, which is being considered by German competition authorities, is part of its preparations for European Union sugar market reforms in 2017. It did not say how much it would pay for the stake.

Competition in the EU sugar market is heating up as producers seek to increase market share before the planned end to restrictive EU sugar production quotas in 2017.

“It is extremely important for us to be able to improve our access to the global market, without the partners losing their independence amid commercial activities,” Nordzucker Chief Executive Hartwig Fuchs said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.