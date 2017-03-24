FRANKFURT, March 24 German engineering group
Aumann rose 15 percent in its stock market debut on
Friday, in the country's first initial public offering this
year.
The maker of parts for electric car and bicycle engines
reaped 63 million euros ($67.94 million) in proceeds from the
sale of new shares, which it wants to spend on additional
production capacity.
Private equity owner MBB reduced its stake to 53.6
from 93.5 percent in the flotation, which valued Aumann at 588
million euros. It had bought Aumann only last year and merged it
with its portfolio company Claas.
Aumann, founded in 1936 and specialising in winding
technology needed in building electric motors, posted sales of
156 million euros and an adjusted EBIT margin of 12.4 percent
last year.
Berenberg, Citi and Hauck & Aufhaeuser organised the
deal.
($1 = 0.9273 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)