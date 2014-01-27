FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AU Optronics logs third quarterly profit on strong shipments
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
January 27, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 4 years ago

AU Optronics logs third quarterly profit on strong shipments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s AU Optronics Corp , the world’s fourth biggest LCD maker, posted on Monday its third consecutive quarterly profit that beat market expectations, boosted by robust shipments and low inventory.

AU Optronics, which supplies major brands like Apple Inc , Hewlett-Packard Co, Dell Inc and Sony Corp, posted a net profit of T$1.08 billion ($35.7 million) for the October-December period, its third consecutive quarterly profit after 10 successive quarters of losses.

Seventeen analysts had expected AU to post a net loss of T$658.38 million. The number compares to net profit of T$2.49 billion in the previous quarter and a net loss of T$12.5 billion in the same quarter last year.

The LCD maker said its consolidated revenues for the fiscal year 2013 rose 10 percent year-on-year to T$416.36 billion, while net profit at T$4.25 billion.

Before the announcement, shares of AU closed down 2.2 percent, versus a 1.6 percent fall in the broader market .

($1 = 30.2235 Taiwan dollars)

Reporting by Michael Gold in TAIPEI and Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.