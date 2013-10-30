FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AU Optronics Q3 net profit slightly beats forecasts
October 30, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

AU Optronics Q3 net profit slightly beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s AU Optronics Corp , the world’s fourth biggest LCD maker, posted a better-than-expected net profit in the third quarter on Wednesday, boosted by higher product prices and more shipments of high-definition panels.

AU, which supplies major brands such as Apple Inc , Hewlett-Packard Co, Dell Inc and Sony Corp, posted a net profit of T$2.51 billion ($85.3 million) for July-September period, its second consecutive quarterly profit after ten successive quarters of losses.

Seventeen analysts had expected AU to post a net profit median of T$2.4 billion. The figures compare to a net profit of T$3.93 bln a quarter ago and a net loss of T$16.28 billion a year earlier.

Before the announcement, shares of AU closed down 1 percent, versus a 0.5 percent rise in the broader market. ($1 = 29.4165 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

