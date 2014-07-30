Taiwan's AU Optronics sees Q3 large-panel shipments down slightly

TAIPEI, July 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s AU Optronics Corp , the world’s No.4 flat-panel maker, said Wednesday its large-panel shipments will be flat or decline slightly in the third quarter compared to the second.

The company also predicted its large-panel average selling price to rise slightly quarter-on-quarter, and its small and medium-sized panel shipments to be up by mid to high-single digit percentage in the third quarter over the second.

The company had previously reported second-quarter net profit of T$4.03 billion ($134.58 million), against expectations of T$1.5 billion, on commercial PC replacements and TV demand driven by the FIFA World Cup.

Shares of the company closed up 3.76 percent ahead of the outlook statements, versus a 0.59 percent rise in the overall TAIEX index.