CORRECTED-Taiwan's AU Optronics sees solid panel demand in Q4
October 29, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Taiwan's AU Optronics sees solid panel demand in Q4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to reflect guidance for a percentage decline, not expected growth)

TAIPEI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s AU Optronics Corp , the world’s No. 4 flat-panel maker, said Wednesday that demand for its products looks solid for the fourth quarter despite a weaker shipment outlook.

Small and medium-sized panel shipments would likely decline in the ‘low teens’ percentage, compared with the third quarter, a company official said on its earnings call, and large panel shipments would likely be flat.

Third-quarter shipments for small and medium-sized panels grew 4.2 percent from the previous quarter while large panel shipments were up 2.2 percent.

The company earlier reported a third-quarter net profit of T$7.30 billion ($240 million), up some 80 percent from T$4.03 billion made in the second quarter.

Shares of the company closed up 3.8 percent ahead of the results, versus a 1.5 percent rise in the overall TAIEX index. (1 US dollar = 30.3100 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

