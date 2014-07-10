FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. court rejects AU Optronics appeal of $500 mln fine
#Market News
July 10, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. court rejects AU Optronics appeal of $500 mln fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. court on Thursday rejected an appeal by Taiwan-based AU Optronics Corp of the $500 million criminal fine the company was ordered to pay in 2012 after a conviction for price-fixing in the market for liquid crystal display panels.

In a unanimous ruling, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said the fine was consistent with U.S. antitrust law. The panel also said the company and several of its employees were properly convicted.

Reporting by David Ingram, Editing by Franklin Paul

