AU Optronics executive sentenced for price-fixing

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - A former senior manager of Taiwan-based AU Optronics was sentenced to two years in prison and fined $50,000 after being found guilty of fixing the prices of certain liquid crystal displays used to make television and computer screens, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

Leung, who was a former manager in the company’s desktop display business group, had been found guilty in December of participating in the price-fixing scheme from about mid-2002 to the end of 2006.

Au Optronics, as a company, and two other executives were found guilty of participating in the conspiracy in a trial last year. One executive was acquitted.

Rival LG Electronics was one of several companies that pleaded guilty in the probe. It agreed to pay a $400 million fine in 2008, while Samsung Electronics Co Ltd cut an early deal to avoid prosecution.

AU Optronics manufactures a type of LCD panel for companies such as Apple, Dell, and Hewlett Packard , among others.