FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Aura Minerals suspends Honduran mine operations
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Aura Minerals suspends Honduran mine operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Aura Minerals Inc said on Thursday that it has suspended operations at its San Andres gold mine in Honduras after a small group from local communities entered the site and “forcefully” disrupted operations.

The Toronto-based company said that it is considering options to restart the mine and is working with local representatives to “peacefully resolve” the situation.

Aura, which said it was confident of a resolution, was not immediately available for comment.

San Andres is an open pit mine in the highlands of western Honduras, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the country’s capital city, Tegucigalpa. Production in 2015 from the mine, which has 68,102 ounces of gold reserves, is seen at 85,000-95,000 ounces. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.