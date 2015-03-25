FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 25, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

Aurelis working with Deutsche, UBS on IPO -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 25 (Reuters) - German real estate developer Aurelis has picked Deutsche Bank and UBS as global coordinators tasked with organising a stock market listing that will likely take place after summer, two people familiar with the deal said.

The group, formerly a part of Deutsche Bahn, may sell shares worth roughly 500 million euros ($548 million) amid a flurry of deals in Germany’s booming real estate sector.

The banks declined to comment on Wednesday, as did IPO advisory boutique VictoriaPartners, which is advising Aurelis on the listing. Aurelis’s owner Grove was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.9128 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

