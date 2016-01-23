FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aurelius CEO says had record year in 2015 - Euro am Sonntag
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 23, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Aurelius CEO says had record year in 2015 - Euro am Sonntag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - German financial investor Aurelius had a record year in 2015 with revenues exceeding 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion), and remains on the lookout for takeover targets, Chief Executive Dirk Markus told the weekly Euro am Sonntag.

“Although we do not yet have final fourth-quarter figures, there are indications that we have exceeded the ambitious targets we set,” Markus told the paper.

For 2016, Aurelius plans to raise revenue and profitability, Markus was quoted as saying.

The company has sufficient capital to continue making acquisitions and has businesses it wants to divest, he told the paper, adding that growth in China had not slowed. ($1 = 0.9267 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.