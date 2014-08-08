FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aureus Mining says no Ebola cases suspected, takes precautions
#Basic Materials
August 8, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Aureus Mining says no Ebola cases suspected, takes precautions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gold miner Aureus Mining Inc, which operates in Liberia and Cameroon, said there were no suspected or reported cases of the Ebola virus disease across its operations.

The company said construction at its New Liberty gold deposit in Liberia continued and non-essential staff had been granted leave, including the exploration team following the completion of the drilling season.

The miner said it was implementing precautionary measures and contingency plans to ensure that employees, contractors and visitors were not placed under unnecessary risks.

The Ebola outbreak began in February in the forests of Guinea. While the death toll there continues to rise, the epicentre has shifted to neighbouring Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The worst-ever outbreak of the disease has claimed at least 932 lives in west Africa, according to the World Health Organisation. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
