April 13 (Reuters) - Canadian gold producers Alamos Gold Inc and AuRico Gold Inc said they would merge in a deal valued at about $1.5 billion.

Alamos and AuRico shareholders will each own about 50 percent of the combined company, Alamos Gold Inc, the companies said on Monday. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)