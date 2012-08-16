CORRECTED-AuRico Gold profit falls on lower production

(Corrects Aug 13 story to say revenue rose, not fell)

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Canadian miner AuRico Gold Inc reported a 10 percent fall in profit on lower gold production.

The company produced 67,411 gold equivalent ounces for the second quarter, down from the 74,439 gold equiavalent ounces a year earlier.

The company cut its 2012 production outlook last month due to a high turnover of skilled laborers at its Ocampo mine in northern Mexico.

Net earnings fell to $22.1 million, or 8 cents per basic share, during April-June from $24.5 million, or 15 cents per basic share, a year earlier.

Revenue from mining rose 1 percent to $113.7 million.

Gold price rose 7 percent to average $1,611 per ounce during April-June from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of $1.92 billion, closed at C$6.75 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)