UPDATE 1-Aurico Gold CEO resigns

July 17 (Reuters) - AuRico Gold Inc said Chief Executive René Marion resigned for health reasons and was replaced by Scott Perry.

Perry joined the gold miner as chief financial officer in February 2008.

AuRico Gold had cut its 2012 production forecast on Monday as a high turnover of skilled laborers at its Ocampo mine in northern Mexico weighed on gold and silver output.

René Marion, who was appointed CEO in October 2007, will remain with the company as a strategic advisor to the board.

AuRico Gold’s shares closed at C$7.67 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.