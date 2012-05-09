FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Aurico Gold adj profit rises on higher gold prices
May 9, 2012 / 10:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Aurico Gold adj profit rises on higher gold prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - AuRico Gold Inc’s first-quarter adjusted profit almost tripled as the company sold more gold at higher price.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $57.8 million, or 21 cents per share, up from $20.2 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net earnings fell to $1.4 million, or breakeven on a per-share basis, from $11.8 million, or 9 cents per basic share.

Revenue from mining operations rose 60 percent to $112.5 million.

Gold price rose 22 percent to average $1,690 per ounce during the first quarter from the year-ago period.

Shares of the company closed at C$7.94 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

