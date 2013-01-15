FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aurizon Mines reviewing Alamos Gold takeover proposal
January 15, 2013 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Aurizon Mines reviewing Alamos Gold takeover proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Aurizon Mines Ltd said on Tuesday that it was reviewing the unsolicited takeover proposal it received from rival gold miner Alamos Gold Inc and advised its shareholders to hold off on taking any action at this time.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Aurizon, which operates the Casa Berardi gold mine in Quebec, said it was evaluating the C$780 million ($791.4 million) offer with its financial and legal advisors. It also plans to appoint a special committee of its board members to review the bid.

Aurizon said it recommended that shareholders defer taking any action on the Alamos offer until its board makes a recommendation.

