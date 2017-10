SYDNEY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The key Blackwater coal haulage line in Australia is expected to reopen by the end of this week after flooding caused it to shut down, halting shipments from major collieries, including Rio Tinto and Xstrata .

“Repairs have commenced and at this stage we expect the Blackwater system to reopen by the end of the week,” the line’s operator, Aurizon Holdings said.