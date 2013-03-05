FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Alamos says close to blocking Hecla's rival bid for Aurizon
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2013 / 11:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Alamos says close to blocking Hecla's rival bid for Aurizon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* About 29.5 pct of Aurizon investors have tendered to our offer: CEO

* Alamos CEO says has “good support” from “large shareholders”

By Garima Goel

March 5 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc said it was close to blocking Hecla Mining Co’s rival bid for Aurizon Mines Ltd , and had the support of other “large shareholders.”

Alamos said it had 29.5 percent Aurizon shares as on Tuesday afternoon, including the 16.11 percent stake it already held in the company.

“I have been talking to other large shareholders, and collectively we feel that Hecla’s proposal is a very very weak bet,” Chief Executive John McCluskey told Reuters.

“By virtue of the fact that approximately 29.5 percent of the shares have already tendered to our offer, it’s a guess we already have a strong enough position to block (Hecla‘s) plan of arrangement from going through.”

Alamos, which extended its tender offer deadline to March 19, said in a statement earlier on Tuesday that shareholders had tendered about 10.26 percent of Aurizon shares as of March 4.

Alamos said on Monday it would not raise its offer, following U.S. silver miner Hecla’s rival bid of about C$796 million ($774 million).

Aurizon had rejected an unsolicited takeover offer from Alamos, its largest single shareholder, in January for about C$780 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.