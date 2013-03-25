FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aurizon suspends operations at Quebec mine after death
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 25, 2013 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

Aurizon suspends operations at Quebec mine after death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 25 (Reuters) - Aurizon Mines Ltd said on Monday that it had suspended underground operations at its Casa Berardi gold mine in Quebec after a contractor was killed in a vehicle accident in the mine.

Aurizon halted operations for the day and night shift, and said it is working with provincial police and workplace regulators to determine the cause of the Monday morning accident.

It is the third death at the mine since 2006. All three people killed were employees of Dumas Contracting Ltd.

Aurizon has faced previous investigations by the Workplace Health and Safety Commission of Quebec over the deaths and a serious accident at the mine, which is about 800 km (500 miles) northwest of Montreal.

The small Canadian gold miner is the target of a C$796 million ($779.02 million) takeover by Hecla Mining Co, which beat out a rival bid from Alamos Gold Inc in order to gain control of the Casa Berardi mine.

The mine produced 163,845 ounces of gold in 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.