FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Aurobindo to buy some Actavis businesses in Europe
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 4 years ago

India's Aurobindo to buy some Actavis businesses in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd said it agreed to buy Actavis Plc’s commercial operations in seven Western European countries for about 30 million euros ($41 million), in a bid to increase its international footprint.

Aurobindo said the deal would include commercial infrastructure, products and marketing authorizations in the seven countries. The two companies will also enter a long-term commercial and supply deal to support the growth plans of the businesses.

Although the businesses are currently loss-making, Aurobindo expects them to return to profitability, the company said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.