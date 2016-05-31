FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Aurobindo Pharma Q4 profit jumps 40 pct; shares rise 4 pct
May 31, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

India's Aurobindo Pharma Q4 profit jumps 40 pct; shares rise 4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, India’s fourth-largest drugmaker by sales, said higher sales in the United States and emerging markets helped its fourth-quarter net profit grow 40 percent, above estimates, sending shares up as much as 4 percent.

Net profit for the January-March quarter rose to 5.63 billion rupees ($83.9 million) from 4.03 billion rupees a year earlier, Aurobindo said in a statement late on Monday. Analysts had forecast profit of 5.55 billion rupees, according to an average of nine estimates polled by Thomson Reuters.

The company’s shares rose as much as 4 percent to 786.80 rupees in early trade on Tuesday, while the broader market was down 0.15 percent.

Sales in emerging markets and the United States, Aurobindo’s largest market, were up about 25 percent each, while Europe sales were up about 9 percent, the company said.

Aurobindo has benefited over the past year from a spate of new drug approvals in the United States at a time when many of its peers are grappling with a slower approvals pace due to regulatory actions. Aurobindo, which gets about 85 percent of its sales from international markets, said it received U.S. approval to sell 17 new products in the fourth quarter.

Separately, larger rival Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd reported fourth-quarter profit below estimates, and forecast lower-than-expected annual sales on Tuesday. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
