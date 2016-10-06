FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Founders of India's Aurobindo Pharma to sell up to $135 mln of shares -term sheet
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 6, 2016 / 2:51 PM / a year ago

Founders of India's Aurobindo Pharma to sell up to $135 mln of shares -term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The founders of India's Aurobindo Pharma are selling shares worth up to $135 million in a block trade on Friday, according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters.

The drugmaker is selling the shares in a price range of 810 rupees to 830 rupees, the term sheet showed.

The price range equates to a discount of between 3.1 percent and 5.5 percent of Wednesday closing price of 856.85 rupees ($12.83). ($1 = 66.7753 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Rawal and S. Anuradha of IFR; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.