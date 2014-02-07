FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Aurora surges on Baytex takeover
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 7, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

Australia's Aurora surges on Baytex takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s Aurora Oil & Gas Ltd jumped by more than half on Friday after the company agreed to a takeover by Canada’s Baytex Energy Corp worth $2.4 billion, including debt.

Baytex will pay A$4.10 for each share of the Perth, Australia-based oil producer, a 52 percent premium to its average price in the past week, valuing the company at A$1.84 billion ($1.65 billion).

Shares in Aurora hit a high of A$4.09 and last traded up 55 percent at A$4.06. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.