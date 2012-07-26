FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Aurora USA Oil & Gas adds $165 million notes
July 26, 2012 / 7:39 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Aurora USA Oil & Gas adds $165 million notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Aurora USA Oil & Gas Inc on
Thursday added $165 million of senior notes to an existing
issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    The size of the offering was increased from an originally
planned $100 million.
    Credit Suisse and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.

BORROWER: AURORA USA OIL & GAS INC 

AMT $165 MLN    COUPON 9.875 PCT   MATURITY    02/15/2017   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 101.5    FIRST PAY   08/15/2012
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 9.364 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/31/2012   
S&P CCC-PLUS    SPREAD 901 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   CALLABLE    02/15/2015

