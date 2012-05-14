FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aurubis CEO: Copper product demand to stay restrained
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 14, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

Aurubis CEO: Copper product demand to stay restrained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, May 14 (Reuters) - Demand for copper products is likely to remain restrained in coming months, Peter Willbrandt, chief executive of Aurubis AG, said on a conference call.

He said Aurubis is unlikely to repeat the same volume of copper product sales in the current 2011/12 financial year that the company achieved in the previous year.

He expects firm spot concentrate treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) as mine output is on a rising trend.

TC/RCs are the fees paid to smelters by mines to process concentrate into refined metal. When concentrate supplies are large, mines have to pay higher fees to gain smelter capacity.

Aurubis on Monday posted second-quarter results in its current fiscal year which beat analysts’ expectations. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.