Aurubis CEO: Copper product demand to stay restrained

HAMBURG, May 14 (Reuters) - Demand for copper products is likely to remain restrained in coming months, Peter Willbrandt, chief executive of Aurubis AG, said on a conference call.

He said Aurubis is unlikely to repeat the same volume of copper product sales in the current 2011/12 financial year that the company achieved in the previous year.

He expects firm spot concentrate treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) as mine output is on a rising trend.

TC/RCs are the fees paid to smelters by mines to process concentrate into refined metal. When concentrate supplies are large, mines have to pay higher fees to gain smelter capacity.

Aurubis on Monday posted second-quarter results in its current fiscal year which beat analysts' expectations.