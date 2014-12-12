FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aurubis says sees significant rise in 2014/15 operating earnings
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 12, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Aurubis says sees significant rise in 2014/15 operating earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Aurubis, Europe’s biggest copper smelter, said it expects a “significant” rise in operating earnings this fiscal year after posting a 21 percent increase in operating pretax profit for last year.

In its fiscal year through end-September, operating pretax profit rose to 138 million euros ($171.05 million) from 114 million euros a year earlier, Aurubis said in a statement on Friday. That beat analysts’ estimates for a 125 million euro profit.

Aurubis also announced a 2013/14 dividend of 1 euro per share, down from 1.10 euros per share a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8068 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.