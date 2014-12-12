Aurubis says sees significant rise in 2014/15 operating earnings

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Aurubis, Europe’s biggest copper smelter, said it expects a “significant” rise in operating earnings this fiscal year after posting a 21 percent increase in operating pretax profit for last year.

In its fiscal year through end-September, operating pretax profit rose to 138 million euros ($171.05 million) from 114 million euros a year earlier, Aurubis said in a statement on Friday. That beat analysts’ estimates for a 125 million euro profit.

Aurubis also announced a 2013/14 dividend of 1 euro per share, down from 1.10 euros per share a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8068 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)