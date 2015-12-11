FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aurubis forecasts significant drop in 2015/16 profit
#Basic Materials
December 11, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Aurubis forecasts significant drop in 2015/16 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Aurubis, Europe’s biggest copper smelter, expects its operating pretax profit to decline significantly in its current financial year due to a recent drop in copper prices, it said as it published quarterly results on Friday.

The group posted a 32 percent rise in its operating pretax profit for the fiscal fourth quarter through end-September to 82 million euros ($89.7 million), missing the average of estimates of 94.8 million in a Reuters poll.

Analysts on average see the figure coming to 336 million euros for the 2015/2016 fiscal year, the poll showed. ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
