UPDATE 1-Aurubis raises profit outlook
August 14, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Aurubis raises profit outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details and background)

* 9-mo adj oper earnings 304 mln euros vs poll avg 278 mln

* Now sees slightly higher year results rather than flat

VIENNA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Aurubis AG, Europe’s largest copper producer, raised its full-year profit outlook slightly while reporting better-than-expected nine-month operating profit on Tuesday thanks to robust global demand.

Operating earnings adjusted for inventory valuations rose 27 percent to 304 million euros ($375.5 million) in the nine months through June, easily beating a consensus forecast of 278 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

They rose 7 percent in its third quarter to 111 million.

Aurubis said it now saw full-year results slightly above those of last year rather than steady.

Aurubis Chief Executive Peter Willbrandt had told Reuters this month that he expected results to remain stable this year - from operating EBIT of 327 million euros last year - as a recovery of copper demand in China offsets the impact of the euro zone debt crisis.

London Metal Exchange three-month copper shed 9 percent in the second quarter amid weaker demand from Europe’s auto and electric industries as well as concern over Chinese demand, but analysts expect some support in the second half of the year from a moderate revival in Chinese demand.

Aurubis produces about 1 million tonnes of copper cathodes annually along with a wide range of rolled and cast copper products. ($1 = 0.8096 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Victoria Bryan)

