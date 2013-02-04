FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puma Energy to buy Australia's Ausfuel from Archer Capital
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2013 / 1:26 AM / 5 years ago

Puma Energy to buy Australia's Ausfuel from Archer Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Puma Energy has agreed to buy independent Australian fuel distributor and retailer Ausfuel from private equity firm Archer Capital, the companies said on Monday, in a deal media reported could be worth up to A$650 million ($676 million).

In a statement, Puma Energy, which is a subsidiary of Dutch independent commodity trader Trafigura Beheer B.V., said the deal would make it Australia’s largest independent fuel retailer.

Terms were not disclosed. Morgan Stanley advised Archer, one of Australia’s largest buyout firms.

The Australian Financial Review reported that the deal was worth between A$625 million and A$650 million. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.