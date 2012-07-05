FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aussino appoints adviser for takeover by Myanmar firm-sources
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 5, 2012 / 9:27 AM / in 5 years

Aussino appoints adviser for takeover by Myanmar firm-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - Singapore bed linen maker Aussino Group has appointed a financial adviser to facilitate a proposed S$60 million ($47.38 million) reverse takeover by a Myanmar group linked to a businessman on a U.S. blacklist, according to three sources familiar with the firm.

Prime Partners, a boutique advisory and asset management firm, will help Aussino get regulatory approval needed for a proposed injection of Myanmar assets into the Singapore firm, said the sources, who declined to be identified because the information has not been made public.

Under the terms of a non-binding memorandum of understanding, Aussino will issue new shares to buy a firm called Max Strategic Investments which will operate petrol kiosks in Myanmar.

Max Myanmar, which is headed by Myanmar businessman Zaw Zaw, will gain majority control of Aussino as a result of the transaction.

Several lawyers and bankers had raised doubts about whether the deal would materialise as Zaw Zaw is on a U.S. government list of “Specially Designated Nationals” because of his business ties with former Myanmar strongman Than Shwe.

While Singapore does not impose sanctions on Myanmar, authorities might be wary of approving the deal, they said. ($1 = 1.2663 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.