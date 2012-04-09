FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian regulator clears $2 bln Foxtel-Austar deal
April 9, 2012 / 11:20 PM / 6 years ago

Australian regulator clears $2 bln Foxtel-Austar deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, April 10 (Reuters) - The Australian competition regulator on Tuesday approved with some conditions the $2 billion takeover of regional pay TV-firm Austar United Communications by larger rival Foxtel.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in a statement Foxtel would be prevented from acquiring internet protocol TV rights for a range of television and movie content.

Austar shareholders last month voted to approve the deal and the ACCC nod was the last hurdle for the deal.

Australia’s competition watchdog was worried that the merger would destroy pay-TV competition by merging the two main providers, Austar and Foxtel, which is owned by Telstra Corp , Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp and James Packer’s Consolidated Media Holdings.

