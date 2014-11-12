Norway's Austevoll Q3 results well below expectations

OSLO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian seafood producer Austevoll reported third quarter earnings well below expectations on weaker operations and a charge on the fair value adjustment of its fish stocks.

Operating profit before value adjustment for biomass fell 41 percent to 277 million Norwegian crowns, trailing an average forecast for 343 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts. .

The firm said it took a 222 million crowns fair value adjustment.

As a results, its pretax profit after the adjustment totalled just 35 million crowns, around a tenth of the market’s expectation for 346 million. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)