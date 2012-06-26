FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria opens books on dual-tranche euro benchmark
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

Austria opens books on dual-tranche euro benchmark

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria (Aaa/AA+/AAA) has opened books on its dual-tranche euro benchmark with guidance at mid-swaps plus 45bp area on the seven-year bond and plus 100bp area on the 30-year bond, leads confirmed.

Barclays, Commerzbank, Erste, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale took indications of interest earlier on Tuesday morning based on initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus high 30s on the seven-year and plus 100bp area on the 30-year.

The deal will price later on Tuesday. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
