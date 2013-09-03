Austria faces jumbo bill for Hypo bank aid

VIENNA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Austria can pump up to 5.4 billion euros ($7.1 billion) in fresh capital into nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria by 2017 under a reorganisation plan approved on Tuesday by the European Commission, Austrian finance ministry officials said.

The approved plan for more state aid while the ailing bank breaks up and winds down envisions a capital need of 2.6 billion euros under a “base scenario” and of 5.4 billion in a “stress pessimistic scenario” over the 2013-2017 period.

It also earmarks 2.5-3.2 billion euros in liquidity assistance in 2017 for the bank that Vienna had to take over in 2009 to avoid a collapse with regional implications.

Finance Minister Maria Fekter said she saw no reason to change state forecasts for cutting debt and deficits as a result of the decision, but that the government that takes office after Sept. 29 elections would need to reaffirm the targets. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber, Editing by Georgina Prodhan)