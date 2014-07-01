Frasers Centrepoint agrees to buy Australand for $2.46 bln

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Frasers Centrepoint Ltd (FCL) has reached a deal to buy Australia’s Australand Property Group for about A$2.6 billion ($2.46 billion), the Australian firm said on Tuesday.

Frasers Centrepoint, a company controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, last month entered the bidding race for the Australian firm, trumping the A$2.5 billon offer from Stockland Corp Ltd, which is currently the biggest shareholder of Australand with a 15.7 percent stake.

Australand said a statement it has entered into an agreement with Frasers Centrepoint Ltd, under which the Singapore firm’s wholly-owned subsidiary will make an offer to buy Australand’s stapled securities for A$4.48 each.

The deal has to be approved by at least 50 percent of shareholders and Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board.