FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia trims 2104/15 wheat crop forecast as El Nino looms
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 11, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Australia trims 2104/15 wheat crop forecast as El Nino looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, June 11 (Reuters) - Australia lowered its forecast for 2014/15 wheat production by nearly 1 percent as dry weather curbs yields, and the world’s third-largest wheat exporter warned output could fall further if an El Nino weather pattern forms.

The Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) on Thursday forecast the 2014/15 wheat crop at 24.588 million tonnes, down from its March estimate of 24.795 million tonnes.

Australian canola production during the 2014/15 season was seen at 3.471 million tonnes, up from its previous estimate of 2.948 million tonnes.

The bureau also revised its estimate of 2013/14 cotton production to 910,000 tonnes, having previously pegged output at 940,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.