Govt warning on fees sends shares in Australian aged care operators tumbling

SYDNEY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia's largest listed aged care operators plunged to record lows on Monday after the country's health department warned providers they are not permitted to make residents pay for capital maintenance and refurbishment.

Estia Health Ltd shares tumbled as much as 31 percent, those in Japara Healthcare Ltd fell as much as 26 percent and shares in Regis Healthcare Ltd dropped as much as 22.4 percent. Shares of all three companies had cut their losses by afternoon. The broader Australian stock market index S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.0 percent.

The health department warned after market hours on Friday that, under Australian law, companies cannot levy aged care residents refurbishment charges for "asset management or replacement" or for any other extras "unless the resident receives a direct benefit". It did not outline any proposed penalties for levying such fees.

Estia had introduced an "asset replacement contribution" for residents in June, a company spokesman said. Regis charges a similar fee, according to its website, asking residents to contribute to the replacement of "fixtures and fittings". A Japara spokeswoman said it also charges a capital refurbishment fee, although that is now under review as a result of the health department statement.

Investing in aged care operators is viewed by analysts as a means to profit from Australia's ageing population and tap generous government subsidies. Estia, Japara and Regis derive most of their income from government funding but each company also draws roughly a quarter of their revenue directly from resident fees, according to their annual reports.

"We understand that capital refurbishment fees have been recently introduced by some of the larger operators," Zara Lyons, an analyst at broker CLSA, said in a note, downgrading stock target prices for Estia, Japara and Regis following the health department warning.

"We have applied a regulatory uncertainty discount of 30 per cent. We stress that we don't believe near-term earnings will be impacted - this is more a medium-term issue."

All three companies listed in 2014 and saw their shares soar to record highs in 2015. Even before Monday's sharp declines, their shares were punished last month after weak earnings. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)