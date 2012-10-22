Australia's AGL sees 2013 profit up as much as a third

SYDNEY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australia’s AGL Energy Ltd expects profits to rise by as much as a third this fiscal year after buying more electricity generating assets, but said it was scaling back operations in two states due to regulatory changes.

AGL, one of the country’s largest electricity and gas companies, said it expected underlying earnings for the year to June 30 2013 to rise to A$590-A$640 million ($609-$661 million) from A$482 million last year.

Analysts were expecting a net profit of A$634 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The guidance included anticipated hits to earnings from state governments in South Australia and Queensland plans to regulate maximum retail electricity prices, which would reduce profits by about A$60 million, AGL said.

As a result of the regulatory changes, AGL said it was ceasing marketing activity in both states and suspending investment in power generation in South Australia. ($1 = 0.9689 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast. Editing by Andre Grenon)