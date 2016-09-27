Australia lowers backpacker tax rate after rural opposition

SYDNEY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison on Tuesday lowered a proposed tax on backpackers who work in the country after rural opposition that the policy would undermine the goal of growing agricultural exports.

Under the new proposal effective from January 1, the holiday makers from overseas will pay tax of 19.5 percent on every dollar earned, down from the Australian government's original plan to impose a 32.5 percent tax.

Australia has encouraged backpackers to work on farms with special visas allowing them to stay for a second year if they do three months work in rural Australia. But farmers said the 32.5 percent tax proposal would deny them important workers.

Farmers said the higher tax would discourage holiday workers who make up the bulk of fruit pickers at harvest times, threatening the country's fruit industry, which is set for record exports of A$2.27 billion ($1.74 billion) next season.

Morrison said the "government is frustrated" at the difficulties in getting locals to work in many parts of Australia.

"But those who run the businesses and have to pick the fruit and have to ensure they get their product to market, well, they don't have the luxury of waiting for someone to come and take that job."

Australia's peak rural industry body welcomed Morrison's U-turn.

"We have consistently said agriculture simply cannot do without backpackers and, following today's announcement, we can again go to the working holiday maker community and say that coming to work on our farms is worth it," said Brent Finlay, president of the National Farmers Federation. ($1 = 1.3048 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)