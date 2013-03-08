Australian Agriculture warns earnings may suffer due to weather

SYDNEY, March 8 (Reuters) - Australian Agriculture Company Ltd, the country’s largest beef producer, warned on Friday the recent dry weather in Northern Australia would have a negative impact on its interim earnings for the three months ending March 31, which are due next month.

The company said the lack of rain hurt sales in February and was continuing to pressure domestic cattle prices and if it continued it may be forced to cut the value of its herds.

“Should the lack of rain in central northern Australia continue, AACo expects to incur a non-cash mark-to-market impact on the valuation of the trading and breeding herds based on most recent prices,” the company said in a filing to the Australian Stock Exchange.

The company also said it was looking to increase sales to international customers instead of relying on the domestic market because domestic prices have been well below international prices.

The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator, a benchmark collected by Australian Meat and Livestock Authority, has been declining since the second half of 2012, before edging back slightly.