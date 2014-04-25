FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian pilot reports hijack bid on flight to Bali -Indonesian official
#Industrials
April 25, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

Australian pilot reports hijack bid on flight to Bali -Indonesian official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 25 (Reuters) - The pilot of a Virgin Australia plane flying to the Indonesian holiday island of Bali reported a hijacking attempt on Friday after a passenger tried to enter the cockpit, an Indonesian transport official said.

Metro TV had earlier cited an Indonesian air force spokesman as saying the plane had been hijacked.

Virgin Australia Airlines, formerly Virgin Blue Airlines, is Australia’s second-largest airline as well as the largest by fleet size to use the Virgin brand. (Reporting by Jonathan Thatcher; Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

